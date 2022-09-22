Here are the results of last Friday’s Rotary Club of Charlotte, Shelburne, and Hinesburg golf ball drop:
1st prize, closest to pin: Andrew Burtt of Hinesburg won $1,000
2nd prize, second closest: Corrine Levinthal of Shelburne won $500
3rd prize, third closest: William Kennaugh of Shelburne won $250
4th prize, farthest from pin: Ric Flood of Charlotte won the gift basket
Overall longest drive: Joe Galati won a 1-year membership to the Kwini Club
Beta Technologies donated use of the helicopter, operated by pilot Nate Dubie, and Steve Gonsalves and The Kwini Club allowed Rotary use of its driving range and provided support throughout the event. Proceeds will support the purchase of automated external defibrillators and other emergency services in the area. According to the fundraising website, the club met its goal, raising $10,040.
