The Rotary Club of Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg golf ball drop returns Friday, Sept. 15. Proceeds support fire and rescue services in Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne, where in the past year crews responded to more than 2,000 calls for help.
The fundraising event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Kwini Club Driving Range, 5353 Spear Street, Shelburne. All labeled balls will be dropped from a local helicopter courtesy of sponsors Beta Technologies and Kwini Club Driving Range.
More than $2,000 in prizes will be awarded and only 1,500 golf balls will be sold. There will also be long-drive competition. Buy chances at bit.ly/3suL7fZ prior to the event or onsite Sept. 15.
