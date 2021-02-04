Students in grades 5-8 can learn how to be a good babysitter in order to line their pockets.
The University of Vermont Extension 4-H program is offering a free six-hour babysitting course on the Zoom platform.
Topics will include how to handle real-life situations like supervising children, choosing age-appropriate activities and snacks, basic first aid and medical emergencies and decision-making skills.
Those interested can join one of three sessions, taking place on 9 a.m. on Feb. 23 and 25, 3 p.m. on March 16 and 23 or 9 a.m. on April 13 and 15.
Participants need not be 4-H members or Vermonters to join.
To register, visit uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.