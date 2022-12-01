Author C. Jane Taylor will host a reading of her book, “Spirit Traffic,” at the Hinesburgh Public House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2-5 p.m.
The reading and book signing will be followed by a discussion and moth-style storytelling with audience members sharing their own adventure stories.
The reading follows Taylor’s 97-day, 13,000-mile national book tour by motorcycle from May-August during which she presented at libraries, bookstores, bike shops, and in people’s homes from Maine to California.
“Spirit Traffic” recounts how, at the age of 50, the author learned to ride a motorcycle, overcame the terror of navigating her steep dirt driveway in Vermont and, three days after her son’s college graduation, set off with him and her husband on a 10,000-mile two-wheel adventure that took them all into uncharted territory — both as novice riders and as a family.
As if in the saddle of her dual-sport BMW, the reader will experience the good, the bad and the heartbreak of her journey as she grapples with impermanence, sexuality, hot flashes, high winds and tailgating tour buses.
Limited seating. Register at info@hinesburghpublichouse.com.
