Bidding for the Paws for a Cause virtual auction to benefit the Humane Society of Chittenden County opens Monday, Feb. 15.
The Humane Society will also hold a live auction on Facebook Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.
The much-needed funds from this auction will allow the Humane Society to care for the over 1,100 animals that will come through our doors in 2021 and strengthen the programs and services provided to the community. The group also assists law enforcement with cruelty investigations, funds surrender prevention programs that help keep people and their beloved pets together, provides humane education and more.
Auction items include a diamond ring, hotel stays, fitness packages, spa treatments, restaurant gift cards and other items from local businesses.
If you are interested in donating or being involved in the event, reach out to Erin Alamed at erina@hsccvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.