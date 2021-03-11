Shelburne’s Lena Rose Ashooh was chosen to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program — the first fully virtual Washington Week event.
Ashooh, and Mythili Krishna, of Essex, will join Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen Bernie Sanders in the 59th annual program, held March 14-17.
The 104 students from around the country, two from each state and Washington, D.C., chosen from each state, will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
The program, started in 1962, is intended to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the country’s three branches of government, to learn about the responsibilities held by elected officials and view the importance of democratic decision making, according to a press release.
Ashooh, a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School, is the presidents of the Shelburne Explorers 4-H organization, chair of the NextGen Leadership Network at Bread Loaf in Middlebury and is founder and director of Mi Vida, Mi Voz, a migrant storytelling conference.
She has participated in the U.S. State Department’s Youth Ambassadors Program and the National Security Initiative for Youth and has worked for the Vermont Democratic Party and political campaigns since eighth grade. She plans to pursue global studies and working in the foreign service.
