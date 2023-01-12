Lili Diemer, center, of Shelburne performed with the Youth Opera Company of Vermont during Burlington’s New Year Eve highlight celebration.
She sang, “Una donna a quindcini anni, Cosi fan tutte” by Mozart with a youthful twist, being staged as if they were all in a nail salon.
