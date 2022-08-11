Workshop features ancestral storytelling, quiltmaking, poetry

Join artist Christle Rawlins-Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m., at the Authentica Gallery on the Clemmons Farm, 2190 Greenbush Road, Charlotte, as she shares the story of her ancestors who were the Black Loyalists of Nova Scotia, and her experiences in the slave forts in Ghana, through quilts and poetry.
After her presentation, Rawlins-Jackson will lead participants in creating quilt collage postcards and short poems to share their own ancestral stories.
This storytelling workshop is designed for family audiences ages 5 and up.
Learn more at clemmonsfamilyfarm.org/summer2022.html.
Parking is across the street. The workshop will be held outdoors if weather is nice, indoors if not.
