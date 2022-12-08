Fourteen of Shelburne Museum’s buildings and gardens have been decorated in multicolored light arrangements for Winter Lights, which runs through New Year’s Day.
The campus will be illuminated for the event with the Hershell-Spillman Carousel bedecked, the Ticonderoga floating on a sea of light, Beach Woods twinkling, the Electra Havemeyer Webb Memorial Building aglow, and more.
