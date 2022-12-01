Winter Lights returns to Shelburne Museum

Starting this week, Shelburne Museum’s campus will radiate with the spectacular holiday event, Winter Lights, now in its second season with expanded offerings including a special Ice Bar night. This winter extravaganza begins on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.
Fourteen of the museum’s buildings and gardens have been decorated in multicolored light arrangements for Winter Lights, which runs from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day. The campus will be illuminated for the event with the Hershell-Spillman Carousel bedecked, the Ticonderoga floating on a sea of light, Beach Woods twinkling, the Electra Havemeyer Webb Memorial Building aglow, and more.
Winter Lights runs through Sunday, Jan. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. on select dates.
Purchase timed tickets at shelburnemuseum.org. For accessibility accommodations call (802) 985-0831.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 3-17, Free for children under 3.
The new ice bar at Winter Lights will be open on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and features two outdoor ice bars stocked with local spirits, wine and beer. Tickets are $85 for the general public, $75 for members and $70 for Barnstormers members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.