A rain of golf balls from a hovering helicopter is a fun sight to see and that’s what you get when the Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg holds its annual golf ball drops at The Kwini Club-Gonzo’s Driving Range in Shelburne on Friday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Rotary has had its golf ball drop for many years to benefit many good causes in the area.
Last year’s event netted more than $11,000, which was distributed among the fire and rescue services in the three towns.
The odds are great as there are a limited number of balls. The person whose ball gets in the hole or nearest the pin wins $1,000. The next closest win $500 and $250, respectively. The person with the ball farthest from the hole will get a large gift basket of golf-related items and Vermont products.
At the event, golfers and wannabes can compete in a long ball driving competition using the club’s power tees and TopTracer range. Prizes will be offered for longest ball and closest to the pin.
Proceeds will support the purchase of automated external defibrillators and other emergency services in our area.
Winners need not be present. To purchase a number and for more information go to bit.ly/3wCpdXi.
Ball numbers will also be available for purchase at the Kwini Club at the time of the event.
