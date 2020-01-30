Whiskers wanted

Fabulous flavor-savers will grace the ArtsRiot stage again in March.

 Courtesy photo

The Wheels for Wishes Fourth Annual Vermont Beardies will once again seek the most fantastic facial hair in the area.

On March 21, the top 25 fundraisers will compete at ArtsRiot in Burlington. Jonathon Goldsmith – the Dos Equis Original Most Interesting Man in the World – will return as judge.

The greatest goatee or fanciest fuzz will be awarded with round-trip airfare and passes for family of four to Walt Disney World.

The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont, creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – with 830 wishes granted since 1989.

Have the best beard? Register at vermontbeardies.com

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.