Whiskers wanted

The Wheels for Wishes Fourth Annual Vermont Beardies will once again seek the most fantastic facial hair in the area.
On March 21, the top 25 fundraisers will compete at ArtsRiot in Burlington. Jonathon Goldsmith – the Dos Equis Original Most Interesting Man in the World – will return as judge.
The greatest goatee or fanciest fuzz will be awarded with round-trip airfare and passes for family of four to Walt Disney World.
The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont, creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – with 830 wishes granted since 1989.
Have the best beard? Register at vermontbeardies.com