Vermont Day School’s 6th Gingerbread Festival structures are on display at the Pierson Library in Shelburne.
This year’s theme was “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” with a nod toward travel and the desire to get out and see the world, post COVID. Students and families in grades preK-8th grade designed and built the structures, which are entirely edible. From left, Sweden, by the Halliburton family of Shelburne and London Bridge, by the Frenzen family, also of Shelburne.
