“Antiques Roadshow” will air three new Vermont-based episodes from Shelburne Museum on April 24, May 1 and May 8 at 8 p.m., on Vermont Public television.
During the event, 2,893 guests attended the all-day appraisals where they received valuations of antiques and collectibles from specialists from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.
Some highlights from the three Shelburne Museum events include:
• A 1999 Pokémon Card collection, Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed-media art, ca. 1934 and a Raymond Yard platinum and diamond ring, circa 1940. One is valued at $75,000-$100,000.
• A women’s Rolex gold and diamond bracelet watch, an American Girl Barbie and wardrobe, circa 1965 and a schoolgirl needlework, circa 1740. One find is $50,000-$125,000.
• A 1956-1958 Celtics team-signed photo and basketball, a Buffalo Bill poster, circa 1893 and an Edwardian sapphire and diamond ring. One is appraised for up to $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.