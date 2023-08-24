Vergennes Day kicks off its 41st year Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.
The weekend’s activities are hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and celebrate the city and community.
The weekend kicks off Friday with the annual street dance on the city green featuring music by The Hitmen, 7-10 p.m.
Activities continue Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast at the Vergennes Fire Station from 7-10:30 a.m.
The Little City Races 5K Run/Walk, 10K, 15K and Kids 1K Fun Run kickoff at 8:15 a.m. at Vergennes Union Elementary School. Register at vergennesday.com.
Other activities include free horse and wagon rides and events hosted by the Bixby Library and Vergennes Rotary. The bandstand will feature music throughout the day.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the green will feature more than 60 crafters and vendor booths offering handcrafts, locally made products, food and more.
