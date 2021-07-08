The Vergennes City Band, an all-volunteer community band that has performed for many summers on the bandstand on the green in Vergennes, is back making music, Monday, July 19, 7 p.m.
The band is also looking for musicians interesting in joining.
Other concert dates are July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, Vergennes Day on Saturday, Aug. 28.
For more information, email vergennescityband@gmail.com or call Sue O’Daniel at 802-349-5906.
