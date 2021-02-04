Valentine’s surprise bags

Help your child celebrate Valentine’s Day with this fun bag of goodies
Each Valentine surprise bag will contain two foam pictures frame kits to be made at home, one plush toy, one novelty surprise and two pieces of candy for each child to keep or share with someone special.
Bags will be available for pick up at the Town Offices Feb. 10, 11 and 12.
Contact free pick up is available. Purchase deadline is February 9th or when sold out. Limit of 75 bags available. Cost is $5 each.
We can’t offer the Annual Me & My Guy Dance this year but hope this simple reminder of a fun and magical evening will put smiles on your faces until we can celebrate again next year. The bags are appropriate for ages 4-11.
