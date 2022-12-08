A trio of performances in December kick off Town Hall Theater’s new WinterTide Music Series in Middlebury.
“Town Hall Theater has carefully curated top Vermont musicians and Grammy-nominated luminaries to ring in the season’s sounds,” said executive director Lisa Mitchell. “Sidle up to a speakeasy-style cabaret table with your friends to see Kat Wright and Brett Hughes, bring the family to a New Year’s Eve to remember with Soule Monde and savor the season with Low Lily.”
• Low Lily, Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.: Award-winning American roots band Low Lily teams up with Grammy-nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner and Steve Roy on double bass. This collaboration celebrates the winter solstice with instrumentals and songs for the season in three and four-part vocal harmonies.
• Kat & Brett’s Holiday Show, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.: Kat Wright and Brett Hughes, two of Vermont’s most beloved songbirds, join forces once again for their ninth annual Vermont holiday tour. The show, featuring Tyler Bolles on upright bass, offers songs of holiday heartbreak and cheer. Cabaret-style table and regular seating available.
• Soule Monde, Saturday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.: Ring in the new year with Soule Monde, an avant-funk group born of the syncopated minds of power drummer Russ Lawton and organ wizard Ray Paczkowski. The ticket includes a flatbread buffet and complimentary champagne toast. Enjoy a ball drop at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets available at townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door.
