Responsible Growth hosts Hinesburg’s fifth annual tiny art auction from July 4 to July 18.
Each canvas measures just 4 inches square, and this year’s artists include Mary Azarian, Cynthia Guild-Kling, Marcy Kass, Gregory Maguire, Sarah Morrison-Yates, Nola Parker, John Penoyar, Ashley Wolff, and others.
The art will be on display on July 4 at the United Church Osborne Parish Hall, the location for the library book sale.
Bidding for the auction, which begins that day and ends July 18, will be done online at biddingowl.com/rghinesburg.
All proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf.
The mission of Responsible Growth Hinesburg is to preserve the rural nature and small-town feel of Hinesburg and to ensure that new development protects Lake Champlain, its tributaries and other natural systems; is scaled to meet the needs of the town; and is located so that it complements its surroundings, protects the working landscape and recreational lands, and is designed to foster a sense of community.
