The story of 11-year-old Richard Smith joining Chet Atkins on stage is legendary and foretold a bright future: British-born Smith learned fingerstyle guitar listening to Atkins’ recordings, so when he played a date in England, it was arranged that Smith join him on stage.
Smith selected “Whispering Pines” to play, and at the conclusion Atkins, along with the thousand people in attendance at Her Majesty’s Theater in London, was so impressed that he coaxed the bashful Smith to return to the stage to play another song, “Little Rock Getaway.” Atkins was so mesmerized that he stopped playing.
Smith was born in 1971 in Beckenham, and began playing guitar when he was five, inspired by watching his father picking the Atkins and Travis version of “Down South Blues.” He says he remembers begging his dad to show him the fingerpicking style. Smith was quickly recognized as a child prodigy, and it was only a few years later when Atkins would bestow high praise upon him, describing Richard as “the most amazing guy I know on the guitar. He can play anything I know, only better.”
Smith performed throughout the 1990s with brothers Rob and Sam in the Richard Smith Trio before marrying Julie Adams, an accomplished cellist, and moving to Nashville in 2000. Once there, he founded The Hot Club of Nashville, a band with a varying lineup that included John Jorgenson, Pat Bergeson, Bryon Sutton and Stuart Duncan and combined jazz and western swing.
A year later he won the prestigious National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2001 at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kan. Today, Smith tours the world with a repertoire that includes fingerpicking classics, bluegrass, fiddle tunes, originals, blues, ragtime, jazz standards and everything from pop to Sousa marches. He has performed and recorded with Atkins, Les Paul, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Martin Taylor and Tommy Emmanuel.
The National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame named Smith Thumbpicker of the Year in 2008 and again in 2021; he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.
Visit richardsmith.com to learn more about him, but, most of all, don’t miss the opportunity on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Champlain Valley Union Theater to hear Smith in person.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at sevendaystickets.com for $20 plus tax and fees, or at the door on the night of the performance with cash or personal check. Questions? call 802-355-9151.
