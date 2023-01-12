There will be a showing of the Quarry Project film at the Pierson Library in Shelburne on Friday, Jan. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Quarry Project was a site-specific dance theater performance held last August at the Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville. Performed on the surface of this deep and vast quarry, the film provides both an intimate as well as a long view of the piece in a nuanced beauty.
If you missed the performances, here’s a chance to dip into the ethereal world created in this unique setting.
The film is free, but donations are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.