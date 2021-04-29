The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “The Electoral College: A Disaster for Democracy” with Jesse Wegman, May 5.
The framers of the Constitution battled over it. Lawmakers have tried to amend or abolish it more than 700 times. To this day, millions of voters, and even members of Congress, misunderstand how it works. How can we tolerate it when every vote does not count the same, and the candidate who gets the most votes can lose? There is a way we can at long last make every vote in the United States count — and restore belief in our democratic system.
Wegman is a member of the New York Times editorial board, where he has written about the Supreme Court and legal affairs since 2013.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
