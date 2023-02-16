Six Champlain Valley Union High School alumni are shaking up local stages with seamless blends of bluegrass, new grass, jazz and rock tunes with their stringed band the Tenderbellies.
Band members Colin Cope on harmonica, Matt Francis and Greg Pauza on mandolin, Luke Hausermann on bass, Chris Page and David Titus on guitar play music that takes listeners on a journey from bold and brazen to delicate and somber through tightly arranged songs and improvisational exploration with both self-written originals and covers of beloved classics.
Although all of the members pitch in on vocals, Francis explained that Cope — who was the latest to join the band in 2015 — pulled the band in a different direction “in a really good way” with his vocals that add a whole new dimension of bluesy.
Although this homegrown band recently played to a capacity crowd for its newest album release party at Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski, it’d be remiss not to mention its humble beginnings playing that first show in 2013 at the Old Brick Store in Charlotte where the band also coined the name “Tenderbellies.”
“Some of us have been friends since fifth or sixth grade, but I would say that the actual start of the band was in 2013,” said Francis. “Someone invited us to do a little show at the Old Brick Store in Charlotte and so we just kind of threw it together. Someone at that point asked us, ‘Well, what’s your name?’ and Chris just answered off the top of his head, ‘We are the Tenderbelly Bluegrass Band.’ And that’s where it started.”
Francis added that a year later the band shortened the name to just the Tenderbellies since they aren’t strictly bluegrass.
Through their nearly a decade together, the band has gone on to play at venues ranging from Higher Ground to Waking Windows, Nectar’s, the Intervale’s “Summervale,” Shelburne Vineyard, the Burlington Jazz Festival and numerous other venues.
“We finally got this professional album recording done, and we’re trying to use that to hopefully launch into getting out of Vermont more,” Francis said. We have played in Boston a few times.”
The band recently played a music festival at Killington Resort during the Subaru Winterfest on Feb. 11 and opened for the Grammy nominated Infamous Stringdusters.
“If you come to see us in a live show. I would say it’s probably 50 or 60 percent original songs, and 40 percent covers,” Francis said. “I think that’s what is cool about our genre is that we do a lot of traditional folk songs that have been passed down for many years and we put our own spin on them.”
Francis said that two of the band’s biggest influences are American guitarist and bluegrass musician, Tony Rice and David Grisman, who founded a style of music called ‘dawg music,’ which makes up a majority of the composition of their newest album “One By One.”
The 11-track record is a culmination of nearly a decade of gigging and songwriting and was recorded and mixed by Jeremy Mendicino at Lane Gibson Studios and mastered by Anna Frick. Although some members have left the Green Mountain state in years past, the album features all original members since the group always finds a way to navigate life’s twists and turns back to each other.
To catch the Tenderbellies live in action, they are the house band at a weekly Wednesday bluegrass night at Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski.
“We try to keep it up and get some friends playing banjo and fiddle and keep it unique every week,” Francis said.
The band’s latest album “One by One” is now available on all streaming platforms and CDs can be ordered at tenderbellies.com.
