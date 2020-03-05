The 2020 Sugarhouse Snowshoe race returned to Shelburne Sugarworks on Saturday, Feb. 29. The run/walk event through the sugar grove raised heart rates, while sweet treats that followed raised spirits.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.