Summer music in Shelburne

The Tenderbellies headline Shelburne Parks and Rec’s next concert in its summer series of music, Wednesday, July 20, in the farm barn courtyard at Shelburne Farms. Bring your lawn chair and blanket, picnic dinner or enjoy pizza and ice cream onsite. Kids love visiting with the animals or dancing on the lawn, and everyone enjoys the music. Gates opens at 5:30 p.m.; concert will run from 6:30-8 p.m.
The third concert on July 27 features The Dave Keller Band. The finale in the series will be held at Vermont Teddy Bear, Tuesday, Aug. 2, featuring The Hitmen, fireworks, multiple food vendors and a bounce house.
