COVID-19 is changing summer as we know it, but Shelburne Craft School has been working to keep community programming going despite the pandemic.
“What Next” community initiative and “Our Voice Carries” sketchbook project sprung from the world in the time of COVID.
“What Next,” by New York City-based artist Aaron Asis, is, according to an email from artist and educator Kat Lawlis and the school team, “designed to showcase our individual words and reintroduce our community to one another — to help inspire a shared vision for our collective future.” On the outside walls of the school, it displays results of a community poll asking, “What advice would you give to yourself to help shape our future.”
Syracuse artist Sarah Rutherford joins the school for “Our Voice Carries,” the mission of which is to preserve the memory of life during COVID-19, allowing people to creatively express their own experiences.
The end result, a book, “will serve as a tangible art object while the digital version can be shared far beyond the community, serving as both a celebration of craft and the power of our interconnectivity through technology,” as shared in an email from the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.