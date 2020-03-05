“The world is always changing, and progress is always happening, but is that a good thing or a bad thing?” This is the question students at The Schoolhouse addressed in their annual play presented Feb. 20.
The original play, “Dinner with the Didaskalos,” was written by students and set in ancient Greece. It featured four original songs written, arranged and performed by students. They created the sets, props and costumes, and ran the stage crew, lights and sound.
The play began with a dinner where guests, including Plato and Socrates, discuss the concepts of progress and change in their own lives. The scenes that followed presented “the pros and cons of progress from its negative impact on the environment to its positive impact on modern medicine.”
Scenes of the play were interspersed with their original songs including “Welcome to Ancient Greece,” “There is No Room Here,” “Tech is What It’s All About” and “It’s All About Perspective.”
In preparation for the play, the school shared, “Students and teachers were careful about creating their costumes and representing the cultures within the play, without playing into stereotypes or practicing cultural appropriation.
While the students wore costumes, they were not playing ‘Greeks.’ The school has explored the topic of cultural appropriation before and felt that this was the most respectful way to honor culture and communities.”
The production connected to the school’s spring cultural theme of Ancient Civilizations, where each student will study a related topic which will culminate with a cultural display in an April showcase at the school’s South Burlington location.