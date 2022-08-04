“Lucky Stiff,” a musical produced entirely by young adults, including several from Shelburne and Charlotte, opens tonight, Thursday, Aug. 4 at Williston Central School.
The murder mystery farce is full of mistaken identities, millions in diamonds and a wheelchair-bound corps, and runs through the weekend, Aug. 4-6 at 7:30 p.m.
There’s also a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
Ticket sales will support future Verdantrics Production Company shows and help defray costs from this year’s production.
Verdantrics, founded by Tommy Bergeron of Essex and Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg in 2019, is a portmanteau of verdant — green and blooming — and theatrics.
This spring, recent Champlain Valley Union graduates Avery Smith of Shelburne and Isabella Hackerman of Charlotte, connected with Verdantrics to pitch their idea for a youth-led musical.
Bergeron and Dunlop had planned to dissolve Verdantrics after they graduated college but instead decided to pass down the company to the next generation of young artists.
Smith and Hackerman, along with the rest of the team for this summer’s production, are continuing the vision of the founders with a fresh group of young adults invested in the arts.
Not only have Smith and Hackerman tackled new challenges as artistic and music directors by running rehearsals, choreographing dance numbers and blocking scenes, they have dived head-first into running a nonprofit with tax forms, insurance agreements and budget spreadsheets.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3OLeHU1or at the door.
