The United Church of Hinesburg’s plant sale tradition continues with its in-person sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brighten up your gardens with annuals. Old and new favorites in 4-inch pots and six-packs in a variety of colors will be for sale at competitive prices. The annuals are sourced from Paquette Full of Posies Nursery in Williston.
If you missed the online sale of locally grown perennials last month — or if you want more — a selection of perennial plants will also be available.
New this year and just in time for Mother’s Day are homemade pies.
Contact the United Church at 802-482-3352 or unitedchurch@gmavt.net with questions.
