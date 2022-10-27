Returning to Rokeby Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, is “Spirits of Rokeby,” a participatory dramatization of an actual séance 170 years ago.
Gather for hot cider and a short introduction to spiritualism before a “spirit” of Rokeby guides you into the historic house to experience a staged reading of séances. The event is drawn from transcripts in Rokeby’s archive of the Robinson family, who lived on the site of the museum for over 170 years.
“The second-generation Robinsons practiced Spiritualism and attended several séances in Ferrisburgh and Vergennes,” said museum director Lindsay Varner. “Their encounters with spirits were recorded by a family friend and are preserved in the museum’s collection.”
Tickets are $20 and on sale at the museum or at rokeby.org. Limited seats are available.
