Charlie Schramm, a sixth grader at the Shelburne Community School, wanted to give back to local businesses who have given him opportunities to perform his music.
But just how to give back while “sheltering in place” might have proved confounding to many, but not to Schramm. The young musician decided to go online and livestream a concert in support of local businesses that he sees as vital to the community.
“My goal for this virtual performance is to create an awareness for small businesses who are struggling right now during this pandemic,” he said on his Facebook event page, also the concert location. “I'm grateful to the small businesses who have given me opportunities to perform and now I want to do what I can to help them and others like them.”
During his April 10 concert, Schramm gave specific nods to Shelburne Vineyard, where he performed his first gig ever at 8 years old, and Palmer’s Sugarhouse, which he called the Sugar Shack.
Schramm’s concert, titled Small but Mighty, is still available online: https://www.facebook.com/erika.o.schramm/videos/10218193856572094/?d=n.
Schramm’s advocacy for local business does not end at the town line. At the concert, he made sure to add, “Go support any business you couldn’t imagine living without.”