Shelburne residents may recognize a familiar face starring in “Vermont’s Own Nutcracker” this year as Champlain Valley Union student Marina Dunbar takes the stage in the lead role, Clara.
“Vermont’s Own Nutcracker,” a magical holiday tradition for Vermont families since 2005, performed exclusively at The Flynn in Burlington by dancers of Vermont Ballet Theater, returns this year with Dunbar’s debut in a starring role.
No stranger to the limelight, Dunbar has performed on stage to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score in several supporting roles over the years.
Dunbar, a Champlain Valley Union freshman, has been dancing for more than 10 years at Vermont Ballet Theater School. Beginning at 3 years old, her passion for dance never waned.
“Dance is a huge part of my life,” she said. “Really, it’s just home, school and dance, which is not a bad thing because it’s one of my favorite things to do — it makes me so happy.”
As a young girl, she aspired to land the lead role in the ballet, but knew competition was steep.
“That was definitely something I was looking forward to, to be able to even audition for Clara,” she said. “I was very nervous because there was a lot of back and forth of who we actually thought was going to get it, but it was so exciting and cool to be a part of.”
Preparing for the performance has required deep dedication for the 14-year-old ballet dancer, especially during the acting sections of rehearsals. “It’s definitely a lot more hours than if I was going to do a supporting role, instead of three hours, sometimes I’m (at the studio) for six hours.”
While she feels nervous about the performances, she explained that being on stage transports her to a “different world.”
“I usually don’t get stage fright; the worst part is leading up to the performance,” she said. “When I’m on the stage I’m in the zone, but when I get off the stage, I’m like, ‘what even happened there?’”
For Christine Dunbar, Marina’s mother, this has been a family tradition since Marina was a baby sitting on her mother’s lap.
“I’m getting a little emotional just talking about it — to think of her being up there as Clara, as the lead, is almost surreal. We are so proud of her.” she said.
Choreographed by Vermont Ballet Theatre’s director Alexander Nagiba, the ballet follows the adventures of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they conquer the evil Mouse King and journey to the Land of Sweets. Along the way, they witness “mice filching Christmas gifts, snowflakes swirling in dreamy tutus, dolls spinning like tops, a fantasy world of dancers,” according to a press release for the show.
Performances are Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, 153 Main St., in Burlington. For ticket information, go to flynnvt.org.
