On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m., Hinesburg puppeteer Peg Jarvis will present a show about Anansi the Spider who, although a beloved folk hero, is a mischievous rascal who plays pranks on his animal friends.
The show is free for all and will be performed in the McClure Room, Shelburne Trinity Church, 5171 Shelburne Road. Children under six should be accompanied by an adult.
Not only does Jarvis direct and perform in the shows but she makes the puppets, prepares and paints the set, designs the costumes and, together with help from her husband Jim, builds her stages. She was 6 years old when she and her mother together learned the ancient art of puppeteering at a School for the Deaf in Bangkok, Thailand.
She also has given many workshops in schools, libraries and churches.
