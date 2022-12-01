Be sure not to miss Shelburne’s annual tree lighting and carol sing on Friday, Dec. 2, on the village green.
At 5:30 p.m., come join members of the bands Uncle Jimmy and The Rough Suspects as they lead festive caroling on the green.
At 6 p.m., the town tree will be lit, and after the tree lighting kids can visit with Santa at the Shelburne Town Hall. Apple cider, hot chocolate and treats will be served.
A craft for kids will be offered by the Pierson Library staff at this festive family event.
More at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.