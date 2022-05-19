Shelburne Community School student Shea Bellezza’s drawing and essay on trees took the top prize in the Growing Works of Art contest’s grade 5 division.
To help recognize the importance of trees, students in kindergarten through eighth grade, were invited to submit an original story and artwork for the annual contest.
The theme this year was “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” A total of 355 students from 14 schools and 23 families (home school and public-school students working independently) entered the contest.
Here’s Bellezza’s winning entry: “My favorite tree has always been the sugar maple tree in my backyard. I remember my sister climbed the tree all the way to the top. When she came down, she was covered in sap. When me and family play baseball, we also use it as a base. I always climb it and in the fall, we rake up its beautiful leaves and jump in them.”
Entries were judged on creativity and originality (50 percent) and how well the story was told through writing and illustration (50 percent). A Vermont State Park punch pass was awarded to the top entry in each grade.
To view the winning entries, visit go.uvm.edu/gwa. Click on each image for the winner’s name and to read the story.
The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between UVM Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
