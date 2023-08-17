Olivia Miller of Shelburne, a student at Emerson College, participated in the school’s production of “The Loyals,” a comedy about treason that took place this spring at the Semel Theatre in Boston.
Set in a divided young country during a revolution, the play follows a bright, 18-year-old socialite who becomes the wife of infamous war-hero-turned-traitor Benedict Arnold. Together they set out to undo America.
Miller is a design and technology major set to graduate in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.