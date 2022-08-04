“The Mockingbird’s Nest,” a new play by Craig Bailey of Shelburne, premieres this month in the United Kingdom.
The work will receive its first domestic staging the following month, with two U.S. theater companies set to produce it this fall.
“The Mockingbird’s Nest” is a two-person thriller that features elderly shut-in Daisy, who suspects her daughter and live-in caregiver, Robyn, isn’t what she seems to be.
“I feel like a log-jam let loose,” Bailey says. “I’m learning playwriting can be a long, iterative process. After a couple years of writing and table reads, suddenly I had three companies approach me for full productions all within a couple weeks.”
Drip Action Theatre Co. in Arundel, South Downs, West Sussex, England, will include the one-act play in The Arundel Theatre Trail running Aug. 20-27. “Mockingbird” will make its U.S. premiere Sept. 15 for a three-day run at the Pittsburgh New Works Festival. It’ll be one of 18 new plays produced by a variety of Pittsburgh-area theater companies during the festival at Duquesne University’s Genesius Theatre in Pittsburgh.
In October, Theatre Odyssey in Sarasota, Fla., will feature Bailey’s play as one of four finalists at its One-Act Play Festival held Oct. 6-9 at Florida State University.
Bailey wrote the script in 2020. He spent the next two years developing the work through table readings, often conducted virtually, by several theater companies, including groups in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The Vermont Playwrights Circle in Montpelier read the play at a gathering in 2021.
That same year “The Mockingbird’s Nest” won first place in Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts One-Act Play Competition, first place in Main Street LIVE’s 30-Minute Playwriting Contest in Trinidad, Colo., and best one-act in Chameleon Theatre Circle’s 23rd Annual New Play Contest in Minneapolis.
“Mockingbird” was short-listed for Fringe’s 2022 Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing in the United Kingdom.
“I feel like trying to find a publisher will be the next logical step after these productions,” Bailey says, “but I’d really like to get a Vermont company interested in producing it first. I haven’t yet been able to sit in an audience and enjoy it myself.”
In 2019, he launched Read My Play (readmyplay.com), a free script exchange service to facilitate the sharing of critical feedback on works-in-progress among playwrights. He’s co-owner of web development company Root802, and the producer/host of syndicated radio show “Floydian Slip.”
He lives in Shelburne with his wife, Noelle MacKay.
“The Mockingbird’s Nest” is available for download at the Playwrights’ Center: pwcenter.org/play-profile/mockingbirds-nest.
