“The Mockingbird’s Nest,” a play by Craig Bailey of Shelburne, recently earned top prize at two festivals.
The Pittsburgh New Works Festival named Bailey best playwright Sept. 18. “Mockingbird” was one of 18 new plays produced during the festival held at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
On Oct. 9, Theatre Odyssey in Sarasota, Fla., awarded “Mockingbird” its Verna Safran Prize for best play. The play was one of four finalists presented at Theatre Odyssey’s 4th Annual One-Act Play Festival earlier this month at Florida State University in Sarasota.
“The Mockingbird’s Nest” is a two-person thriller that features elderly shut-in Daisy, who suspects her daughter and live-in caregiver, Robyn, isn’t what she seems to be.
Bailey wrote the script in 2020. He spent the next two years developing the work through table readings, often conducted virtually, by several theater companies, including groups in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The Vermont Playwrights Circle in Montpelier read the play at a gathering in 2021.
Since then, “The Mockingbird’s Nest” won first place in Frostburg (Maryland) State University’s Center for Literary Arts One-Act Play Competition; first place in Main Street LIVE’s 30-Minute Playwriting Contest in Trinidad, Colo.; and Best One-Act in Chameleon Theatre Circle’s 23rd Annual New Play Contest in Minneapolis. “Mockingbird” was also short-listed for Windsor Fringe’s 2022 Kenneth Branagh Award for new drama writing in the United Kingdom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.