Coming to a screen near you — “She Kills Monsters – Virtual Realms,” the Shelburne Players’ spring production.
On May 20, 21 and 22, the show, created especially for online performances, will be livestreamed.
Watch as lead character Agnes Evans finds her late sister’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure.
Suggested price is $10 and tickets can be purchased at shelburne.anywhereseat.com.
See shelburneplayers.com for more.
