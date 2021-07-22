Shelburne Players return to the stage with “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play at historic Shelburne Town Hall in December.
It’s the familiar and beloved story of George Bailey of Bedford Falls made famous by the 1946 Frank Capra film.
Beth Curtis will direct, and Sue Martin is producer.
Auditions will be held at the Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Road, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14, 9-noon. Rehearsals will start mid-September.
Contact bcurtis5440@yahoo.com or suemartin455@yahoo.com with any questions or to help with the production.
