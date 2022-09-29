Almost, Maine, is so far north, it’s almost not in the United States — it’s almost Canada. It almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just … Almost.
One winter’s night, while the northern lights put on a show in the sky, residents of the town of Almost find themselves navigating love and loss, broken hearts, miscommunication and more.
“Almost, Maine: It’s love. But not quite.” That’s how a press release describes the upcoming Shelburne Players production of “Almost, Maine,” a play by John Cariani.
So, join the Players this October as they take a trip to “Almost, Maine,” which opens Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.
The production marks the community theater troupe’s return to a live stage.
“We had a really good turnout for auditions,” director Eric Reid-St. John said. “A lot of actors I had never had the chance to meet before. It was really a tough choice in casting the show.”
The New England-based play, which premiered in 2004, has been produced nearly 5,000 times worldwide as of 2020 and was the most frequently produced play in U.S. high schools, according to News Center Maine.
The cast includes Eliza Caldwell, Christian Acosta, Su Reid-St John, Alex Nalbach, Katie Pierson, Ben Certa, Kym Taylor, Kevin Cahoon, Karlie Kauffeld, Ethan DeWitt, Elizabeth Bates, Jill Silvia, Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, David Belvedere, Kimberly Rockwood and Gunnar Sievert.
“Almost, Maine” features nine short scenes — plays within a play — that explore love and loss. In the “Sad and Glad,” for example, Jimmy and Sandrine (played by Certa and Pierson) navigate an awkward situation when Jimmy tries to flirt with his old flame only to learn Sandrine is about to marry. In “They Fell,” Deena and Shelley (Bates and Silvia) struggle to reach each other on an emotional level.
The Shelburne Players didn’t mount its spring production due to COVID-19 concerns. The group’s last staged play was “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a radio-centered adaptation of the classic 1946 film.
Actor Alex Nalbach spoke about the importance of having a community theater in Shelburne.
“Community theater … is a great way for a community not only to support the arts in a way that remains really local (but) it’s also really great for people with busy lives to remain in touch with their creative side,” Nalbach said.
Actress Kimberly Rockwood described the amount of collaboration that goes into staging community theater productions.
“I think the collaboration that goes on with people behind the scenes and people off stage, it’s like a community organization,” Rockwood said. “It gets people working together toward a common goal, and lets people, you know, shine their light.”
The play runs Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 7 p.m., with the Sunday showing a 2 p.m. matinee. It runs the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, 7 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
The Shelburne Players encourage everyone to wear a mask while attending a performance to protect themselves and others in the audience. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination status are no longer required.
More at shelburneplayers.com.
