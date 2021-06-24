Summer music returns this summer to the Shelburne Fieldhouse, 166 Athletic Drive, starting with the country blues band Buckshot, Wednesday, July 21.
In the Pocket, a six-piece jazz band, follows Wednesday, July 28.
Entrance opens at 6 p.m., with music from 6:30-8 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and a picnic, but no dogs. Overflow parking available at Shelburne town offices or Shelburne Community School.
More at shelburnevt.org or 802-985-9551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.