Shelburne Parks and Recreation summer concerts return Wednesday, July 21, with Buckshot, a roots, rock, country and blues band, Shelburne Fieldhouse, 166 Athletic Drive, 6 p.m.
Then on Wednesday, July 28, enjoy In the Pocket, a six-piece classic jazz band.
The concert entrance opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and picnic blanket and sit back to enjoy the music. No dogs. Please.
Overflow parking is available at the Shelburne town offices or Shelburne Community School.
A final concert will be held at Vermont Teddy Bear on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m., with The Hitmen offering groovy classic hits. And, there’ll be fireworks!
