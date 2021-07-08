The Shelburne Parks and Recreation summer concert series returns Wednesday, July 21, featuring Buckshot, a roots rock, country and blues band, at Shelburne Fieldhouse, 166 Athletic Drive.
On Wednesday, July 28, music will be provided by In the Pocket, a six-piece classic jazz band that swings.
The concert entrance opens at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks will be on site with dinner and treats. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blanket, but please, no dogs.
Overflow parking is available at the Shelburne town officers or Shelburne Community School.
The final concert and fireworks will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, featuring The Hitmen with groovy classic hits. The location of this concert will be at Vermont Teddy Bear, 5-9 p.m. with food vendors and concert, followed by fireworks.
