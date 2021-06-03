Shelburne Museum reopened June 2.
New exhibits this summer include “The Prints of Currier & Ives,” which explores how the largest printmaking company in 19th-century America visualized the nation’s social, political and industrial fabric. The company is best known today for its lush, hand-colored lithographs that nostalgically depicted an idyllic republic of pioneer homesteads, sporting camps and bucolic pastimes, but the company’s inexpensive and popular prints touched on pressing social and political issues.
Outdoors, enjoy Peter Kirkiles “At Scale,” who plays with the scale and materials of everyday objects. Whether an exact replica of an antique tall clock made in weathering steel, a measuring rule enlarged 10 times its normal size, or a Studebaker truck shrunken down to the dimensions of a toy, his sculptures viewers to see the familiar in new and unexpected ways.
The museum is located at 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.
