Shelburne Museum has installed the newest sculpture in its permanent collection, “Faceted Rock,” by Vermont-based sculptor David Stromeyer.
This large-scale steel sculpture has a prominent place on the museum’s grounds near the Meeting House building and joins the museum’s outdoor sculpture collection.
For more than five decades, Stromeyer has created sculptures whose graphic forms, saturated colors and complex, balanced compositions seem to defy steel’s material limits. Despite the weight of their materials and construction — including welded, cold-bent, half-ton steel plates — many of Stromeyer’s sculptures play with space and perception; they seem to defy gravity, appearing to float and extend upwards effortlessly in the landscape.
“Both in scale and how the work evokes a sense of wonder about the environment, ‘Faceted Rock’ is right at home on the museum campus,” said Thomas Denenberg, John Wilmerding director and CEO of Shelburne Museum.
Meet the artist Friday, Sept. 2, 5-6 p.m. during the free first Friday event at Shelburne Museum. Learn more about the artist and the newly installed sculpture.
“Faceted Rock” is the first in a series of large-scale sculptures informed by the artist’s two-year exploration of a single Vermont fieldstone. “It represents, in all kinds of ways, almost spiritually, exploring (this field stone’s) density and shape,” Stromeyer said.
The 46 facets of this monolith feature a metallic paint that fractures natural light across its bold geometry, highlighting its abstract form. Epitomizing Stromeyer’s expressive and technical dexterity working with steel, the sculpture embodies the soul and identity of place and maker.
Stromeyer attended Dartmouth College where he skied competitively and continued his study of mathematics. He graduated with a degree in studio art, and went on to study film at UCLA. In 1970, Stromeyer purchased a 200-acre former dairy farm in Northern Vermont’s Cold Hollow Mountains, 10 miles from the U.S. and Canadian border. It was there that he began to work on larger, more architectural sculptures. In 2014, Stromeyer co-founded Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, which became a non-profit organization in 2018.
His work can be found in the Smithsonian American Art Museum; deCordova Sculpture Park and Art Museum, Lincoln, Mass.; Overland Park, Kan.; Strathmore Hall Sculpture Garden in Bethesda, Md.; Cornell University; Plattsburgh State University; and in corporate and private collections across the country.
More at shelburnemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.