In celebration of Conservation Month, join Director of Conservation Nancie Ravenel for the webinar New Directions in the Care of Indigenous Artworks Housed at Shelburne Museum on Monday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
Ravenel will discuss the ongoing care and conservation of the collection of Native American Art at Shelburne Museum. Learn more about the history of the collection, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and the work she and her collections care colleagues are doing to caretake these items in consultation with tribal members and other experts. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3Ki5xjr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.