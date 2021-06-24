The new show at Shelburne Museum depicts an idealized America, a picture of domestic life where children are neither troubled nor rebellious and women are thrilled with the limitations of their roles as wives and mothers.
“Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier and Ives,” is the first at the museum as it emerges from the pandemic and a force closure.
Thankfully, the exhibit’s attendant commentary points out the contradictions and does not shy away from the disconnect between myth and reality.
Currier and Ives were a powerhouse in printing during the 19th century and the images they printed were ubiquitous, said curator Katie Kirchhoff. The widespread prevalence of the company’s lithographs helped shape the United States’ image of itself.
Currier and Ives “produced millions of affordably priced copies of over 7,000 the ‘Grand Central Depot for Cheap and Popular Prints’,” a release from the museum says.
“I think it’s fair to say that Currier and Ives forever changed what we think of as the landscape of the visual culture in this country,” Kirchhoff said.
The exhibit at the Shelburne Museum comes from the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb., which has more than 600 Currier and Ives lithographs. The more than 60 on display here show vibrant, unfaded colors unlike much-traveled and handed-down versions you may have seen.
The images represent a cross section of different idealized portraits of American life from the mid to late 1800s, as almost all Currier and Ives prints do.
These images were painted during a time of amazing industrial development. This was the period that saw the boom of railroad construction and the development of faster and faster sailing ships, only to then be replaced by steamships.
The exhibit “sort of arcs across a whole lot of technological developments that happened during the 19th century,” Kirchhoff said.
The exhibit is organized by themes: urban experiences; sails, steam and speed; domestic visions; sporting life; the frontier; the South; and America in war and peace.
The pictures portray industrial cities where smoke rises for a few feet from smokestacks but magically dissipates. The skies are not cloudy — on any day.
Scenes of plantations show smiling, enslaved Black people, seemingly happy about their lack of freedom.
The idyllic industrial vision Currier and Ives perpetuated is particularly well illustrated by “The Great East River Bridge to Connect the Cities of NY and Brooklyn,” a painting that depicts a beautiful Brooklyn Bridge — 11 years before it was completed.
Before current day events inspired a broad reexamination of historical myths that perpetuate pervasive injustices in our society, Shelburne Museum had planned to host a Currier and Ives exhibit. The serendipity of having the exhibit now, as the museum reopens during this reexamination is fortuitous and indicative of the mission of the museum.
Founder Electra Havemeyer Webb’s mission for Shelburne Museum, Kirchhoff said, allows “the institution to respond in a very timely way, to the kinds of conversations that we’re having in the country. I do think that there’s a kind of nimble ability to reflect what’s going on — it’s built into the very fabric of the institution.”
Webb set up the eclectic collection of the Shelburne Museum with objects that would inspire people to have conversations or to think independently, she said.
A perfect contrast
Opening next at the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education is “New England Now: People,” which museum director Tom Denenberg said contrasts nicely with the historical vision of Currier and Ives.
The show offers the work of New England artists, who explore the theme of what it means to be a Vermonter and whether that’s only someone whose roots here go back seven generations, he said.
The exhibit also kind of pokes the myth of New England, said Denenberg.
The Currier and Ives exhibit shows how these artists in 1865 turned the clock back 50 years or so to paint a New England, the most industrial part of the United States, as red barns, bucolic farms and white people, Denenberg said.
“New England grabs cultural authority in the late 19th century,” he said, “but we do it by telling this kind of white-washed story.”
“New England Now: People” takes the conversation farther and looks behind these myths.
“The two shows work together,” Denenberg said. “The importance of these shows is to kind of ask people to think about what they’re looking at.”
Curator Carolyn Bauer the contemporary art exhibit includes 10 New England artists, three of whom are from Vermont, and includes photography, painting, sculpture and performance art.
“It’s really going to be a full multi-disciplinary exhibit,” Bauer said.
In the work the artists grapple with and celebrate family, community and the diversity of New England.
“It’s so fun to work with a group of artists like this that are talented and thoughtful, but then just so eager to share their work,” Bauer said.
“Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives “runs to Aug. 29 and “New England Now: People” is up until Oct. 17.
