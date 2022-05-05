Come learn more about democracy while participating in a group knitting project. This free maker circle and presentation at the Pierson Library is for civically minded adults who want to deepen their understanding of the electoral process, learn how it is being threatened and discover how to strengthen it, on Monday, May 9, 7-8:30 p.m., in the community room.
The circle has activities for knitters and non-knitters. Patterns, tools and materials will be supplied, but people are encouraged to bring their own.
The presenter, Eve Jacobs-Carnahan, is a former lawyer in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, who now creates fiber art sculptures with democractic themes.
Register at knitdemocracy.org/Shelburne.
