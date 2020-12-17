Light up your Holidays with this fun and COVID-safe family activity! There are 30 residences and 5 businesses enrolled in the Holiday Lights Contest, ready to proudly show off their creative displays! Please visit our website our website at shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events to find links for a suggested viewing route and a Google map with all the addresses loaded. The Recreation Committee will vote on their favorite residential displays this week.
Don’t forget to vote for the business entries — you can rate them as you take the tour. Business voting will take place through Dec. 20 so cast your vote soon to help pick the People’s Choice Winner. The Business winner will be announced Dec. 21. The link for the voting form can be found on our website at: shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events.
We’d like to thank our sponsors for helping us present the Shelburne Holiday Lights Contest:
Our event sponsor is: Associate’s in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi
Our prize sponsors are: Country Christmas Loft, Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza, Shelburne Farms, Vermont Teddy Bear
Drive safe, enjoy the lights, and Happy Holidays from Shelburne Recreation!
